Not all EIS Funds are the same – register now for the Follow-on Fund webinar 

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
November 16, 2021
Events, GBI, News, Sponsored
There are a wide range of different approaches ranging from generalist funds to sector specialists and they can focus on anything from Deep Tech to Life Sciences and from Sustainability to Leisure.

There are also different risk profiles within the EIS world.

Seed EIS is right at the highest end of risk, backing start up companies but also offering higher potential returns to investors.

Then there is EIS, investing in companies that have grown and developed beyond the start up phase.

Then there is the next phase, which can reduce some of the risks of investing in EIS: investing in companies that are quite a long way down the development path. The funds that invest in these companies are either ‘follow-on’ or scale-up’ funds.

Click here to explore what these funds are, what they offer, how they can manage risk, and what return investors might expect.

The discussion will be chaired by Martin Fox, a marketing representative at Bulletin with over 40 years of experience in the financial sector, who will be joined by a board of expert panellists: Fred Soneya, Co-Founder and Partner at Haatch Ventures, and Sanjeev Gordhan, Ventures Director at Newable.

Register for the Follow-on Fund webinar here

 

