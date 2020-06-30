A funeral plan is a promise to deliver a funeral in the future. However, not all funeral plan providers, or funeral plans, are created equal.

Dignity’s experience

Dignity is long established within the funeral industry. Their caring and compassionate funeral directors have been helping families across the country for generations.

The company’s oldest funeral director opened in 1812. Today Dignity own over 800 funeral directors throughout the UK and work with over 400 more. In 2019 alone, Dignity conducted 69,400^ funerals. Every service individually arranged and unique to the families concerned.

In 1985 Dignity launched the UK’s first funeral plan. Since then the company has helped nearly one million people^ make provisions for funeral costs in advance.

A promise of quality

Some plan providers simply arrange the funeral plan; the funeral is then sub-contracted to an independent funeral director whose level of service they have little or no control over.

Dignity is more than just a plan provider; Dignity’s network of owned and approved funeral directors are carefully selected to meet the high standards they set for funeral services, facilities and care.

Dignity’s core focus is on its customers – building your clients’ individual needs into everything they do. Their customers are the foundation of their business and customers’ trust is earned through their actions, both individually and as a group. Dignity’s priorities and successes are determined by their impact on them. In 2017 Dignity was the first company in the UK to be awarded the BSI Kitemark for Customer Service, they’ve also been independently rated by Defaqto† as having some of the best funeral plans on the market.

Support, whenever it’s needed

With a Prepaid Funeral Plan from Dignity, your clients can count on receiving the highest standards of service from the outset. Their UK-based Customer Service Centre is staffed by knowledgeable and caring advisors. They are here for your clients and their families, 24 hours a day, all year round, offering helpful advice and support when it’s needed.

A safe pair of hands

Dignity is a stable company with a long and reliable history. They have the stature and capability to stand behind their guarantees, even if times were to prove difficult.

Dignity is also registered with the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA), the professional body that oversees the operation of registered Funeral Plan companies. As a registered provider they abide by the Authorities’ rules and code of conduct at all times.

The Dignity Promise*

The Dignity Promise provides your clients with the ultimate protection against the unexpected, providing additional peace of mind if your client choose to pay for their funeral plan over more than 12 months. For anyone who opts to pay over more than 12 months, and passes away before they have finished paying for it, Dignity will cover the outstanding balance. They won’t ask your client’s family to pay a penny more than your client has already paid for all the services included in their plan.

Dignity is one of the only funeral plan providers to offer this guarantee.

A trusted partnership

As standard within its partnership model, Dignity offers the best combination of a high quality proposition, competitively price funeral plans and the highest standards of customer service.

With a dedicated relationship manager, having expertise in the financial services and funeral markets, you’re fully supported from the start. Dignity also provides free training in all locations, either remotely or face to face.

If you’re interested in joining Dignity’s partner network, get in touch. Simply visit dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-plans/partner-with-dignity/ and one of Dignity’s Relationship Managers will be in contact with you.

^Dignity plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019

†Defaqto is an independent financial information business, helping financial institutions, financial advisers and consumers make better informed decisions.

*For more information on the Dignity Promise, visit dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-plans/dignity-promise

