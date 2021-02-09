X

Nova Growth Capital to join expert panel

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 9, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Join us on Thursday 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Alistair Marsden, Chief Marketing Officer at Nova Growth Capital.

Alistair is both a founder and C-level sales and marketing professional with over 15 years of senior leadership and board experience of starting and growing industry-leading sales brands.

He is responsible for oversight of the Nova Group’s commercial efforts as well as delivering the Fund Acquisition strategy.

Register now to hear Alistair’s views on the following: 

  1. Nova started investing in start up companies 4 years before Seed EIS was introduced. Were you just farsighted? Why did you start investing?
  2. What difference did the introduction of Seed EIS make?
  3. I know you feel that SEIS has been under-utilised, particularly in the light of such generous tax reliefs. Why do you think this is?
  4. Your approach to investing in SEIS is different from others in several respects. Can you tell us about these and what difference it makes?
  5. What difference has Covid -19 made?
  6. Do you have a final message about SEIS for the audience?

Click here to register>>

Click here to find out more about Nova Growth Capital

