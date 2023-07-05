Novia Group execs aim to raise £25,000 taking on Three Peaks Challenge

Five senior executives from Novia Group are aiming to raise £25,000 for charity by taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge later this month.

Patrick Mill, CEO, Vicki Baker, Chief People Officer, Tom Dudley, Chief Risk Officer, Lucy Bristow, Chief Customer Officer, and Robert Vaudry, Managing Director Copia Capital Management and the Chair of the Novia Foundation will start the 23-mile climb on 29 July. Considered one of Britain’s toughest outdoor challenges, the event involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – all within 24 hours.

All money raised will go to the Novia Foundation’s chosen charities for 2023:

Mentoring Plus, a Bath-based charity that helps 5–25-year-olds feel connected through award-winning mentoring schemes, youth clubs and inspiring activity programmes in the community.

The Rose Gale Trust, which helps young people living in Salisbury fulfil their potential by assisting with access employment, education, and training, as well as providing crisis support.

East London Business Alliance (ELBA), a London-based charity building partnerships between business and the community to support people into work.

Robert Vaudry comments: “We’re under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead of us, but training is well underway and raising much needed funds for these three very worthy causes will help spur us to the top.”

For more information about the challenge and to make a donation, visit the team’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/0b3944a7. All money raised from this challenge will go to Mentoring Plus, ELBA and Rose Gale Trust.

The Novia Foundation was established in 2018 by Novia Financial Plc (Novia) to more efficiently channel its fundraising and volunteering efforts into helping improve its local communities. It supports projects benefiting people in and around Bath, Salisbury and London, where the three firms within the Group, Novia Financial Plc, Wealthtime and Copia Capital Management, are based.