NS&I announces October 2021’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners

NS&I reveals Premium Bonds millionaires are from South Gloucestershire and Surrey in the October 2021 draw

The Premium Bonds millionaires in October 2021 hail from South Gloucestershire and Surrey. Both winners bought their winning Bonds earlier this year.

433SN401366 was the first Bond number drawn and it belongs to a woman from South Gloucestershire. The winner holds £49,994 and bought the winning Bond in January 2021. The win makes the winner the ninth Premium Bonds millionaire from Gloucestershire.

The second Bond number drawn this month was 436WJ503244 and belongs to a man from Surrey. The winner has a total holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in February 2021. The winner becomes the 27th Premium Bonds millionaire from Surrey.

Jill Waters, NS&I Retail Director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled for our two winners from Gloucestershire and Surrey. They have both won a life-changing sum of money and we wish them all the best.

“Next month will mark 65 years since Premium Bonds went on sale and they are not just about the £1 million jackpot – each month, NS&I pays out more than 3.2 million other tax-free prizes ranging from £25 to £100,000. Of these prizes, almost 9 in 10 of them are paid directly into customers’ bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds.”