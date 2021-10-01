X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

NS&I announces October 2021’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
October 1, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

NS&I reveals Premium Bonds millionaires are from South Gloucestershire and Surrey in the October 2021 draw

The Premium Bonds millionaires in October 2021 hail from South Gloucestershire and Surrey. Both winners bought their winning Bonds earlier this year.

433SN401366 was the first Bond number drawn and it belongs to a woman from South Gloucestershire. The winner holds £49,994 and bought the winning Bond in January 2021. The win makes the winner the ninth Premium Bonds millionaire from Gloucestershire.

The second Bond number drawn this month was 436WJ503244 and belongs to a man from Surrey. The winner has a total holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in February 2021. The winner becomes the 27th Premium Bonds millionaire from Surrey.

Jill Waters, NS&I Retail Director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled for our two winners from Gloucestershire and Surrey. They have both won a life-changing sum of money and we wish them all the best.

“Next month will mark 65 years since Premium Bonds went on sale and they are not just about the £1 million jackpot – each month, NS&I pays out more than 3.2 million other tax-free prizes ranging from £25 to £100,000. Of these prizes, almost 9 in 10 of them are paid directly into customers’ bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine