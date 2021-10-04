NS&I: Financial advice needs the full picture

View all of your clients’ NS&I holdings in one place with their dedicated online service

You asked, and NS&I made it happen.

Advice firms have always been quick to praise NS&I for their 100% security promise and their unique products like Premium Bonds.

NS&I has listened to your feedback and, to help meet your expectations, they have launched a dedicated online service for advice firms.

They realise that to give the best onward service to your clients it is important for you to have fast and easy access to view your clients’ NS&I holdings all in one place.

Their dedicated online service allows you to see the full picture of your clients’ interactions with NS&I, enabling you to:

View a list of your clients with NS&I holdings (subject to a Letter of Authority)

Select a client and view their NS&I portfolio

See copies of clients’ NS&I statements and other communications

Get a valuation of fixed-term investments and see their maturity dates

View the transaction history of an account

View a client’s Premium Bonds prize history, and thus help calculate the return on their investment

Previously, every time you wanted to access any of this information, you would have had to send a new signed Letter of Authority by post and wait two to three weeks for a response. Now, the Letter of Authority is held on file, meaning that once registered for the online service anyone from the advice firm can access the information online instantly.

“NS&I has created a useful tool which says a lot about their commitment to building a strong relationship with advisers. The service has made it a lot easier to manage client investments within NS&I” – Eleanor Clarke, Director, Perceptive Planning

The introduction of the online service marks a real step-change in NS&I’s relationship with advice firms, with over 900 firms already actively using the service. It was designed and developed by advice firms, for advice firms – and the feedback they have received so far certainly reflects this.

“The NS&I online service is an essential part of our ongoing advice process. The NS&I system matches the excellent products on it. It is a must-have.” – Josh Lamb, Financial Adviser, Swallow Financial Planning

This initiative has enabled NS&I to bring their service to advice firms into the 21st century, allowing your firm to provide the best onward service to your clients.

Stop spending a lot of time on getting the information you need and start your journey to a simpler, faster and more digital NS&I by visiting nsandi-adviser.com and follow the steps to register for the online service.

With more clients invested with NS&I than ever before, isn’t it time you signed up and started seeing the whole picture too?

If you are not the person in your firm that usually deals with registering for this type of service, please pass this information on to the most appropriate colleague.