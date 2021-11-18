NS&I increases interest rate on Income Bonds

NS&I has today increased the interest rate on its Income Bonds by 14 basis points, from 0.01% gross/AER to 0.15% gross/AER.

This change aligns the interest rate for Income Bonds with the interest rate for NS&I’s Direct Saver account.

The decision to increase the interest rate on Income Bonds is in line with NS&I’s operating framework to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.