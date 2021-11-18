X

NS&I increases interest rate on Income Bonds

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 18, 2021
NS&I has today increased the interest rate on its Income Bonds by 14 basis points, from 0.01% gross/AER to 0.15% gross/AER.

 

This change aligns the interest rate for Income Bonds with the interest rate for NS&I’s Direct Saver account.

The decision to increase the interest rate on Income Bonds is in line with NS&I’s operating framework to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

 

Product Previous interest rate Interest rate from 18 November 2021 (change in brackets)

 
Income Bonds 0.01% gross/AER

 

 0.15% gross/AER (+14 basis points)

 

