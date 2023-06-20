NS&I increases Premium Bonds prize fund rate and Junior ISA interest rate in a summer boost for savers

The Premium Bonds prize fund rate will reach a 15-year high from the July prize draw, with NS&I announcing that it will increase to 3.70% from 3.30%. The changes will see an additional £39 million in prizes available for Bondholders.

The odds of each £1 Premium Bonds winning a prize will remain at 24,000 to 1, with more chances each month for customers to win prizes worth between £50 and £100,000.

Alongside this, effective from today, NS&I has also increased the interest rate for young savers holding its Junior ISA, with the rate increasing to 3.65% from 3.40%. More than 89,000 savers aged under 18 will benefit.

The changes will ensure that NS&I’s products are priced appropriately when compared to the rest of the savings market. They also ensure that NS&I continues to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

NS&I Chief Executive, Dax Harkins, said: “This is now the sixth prize fund rate increase for Premium Bonds in just over a year, making it the highest it’s been in over 15 years. With the changes, we’re expecting to pay out more than £374 million to winners in July with more higher value prizes, meaning that, each month, more lives will be changed by Premium Bonds.



“This is the second interest rate increase for Junior ISA this year, giving a boost to over 89,000 young savers as we continue to help inspire a stronger savings culture.”

Current and new Premium Bonds prize fund rate and odds

Current prize fund rate Current odds New prize fund rate (from July 2023) Odds from July 2023 (no change) 3.30% tax-free 24,000 to 1 3.70% tax-free 24,000 to 1



Number and value of Premium Bonds prizes

Value of prizes in June 2023 Number of prizes in June 2023 Value of prizes in July 2023 (estimated) Number of prizes in July 2023 (estimated) £1,000,000 2 £1,000,000 2 £100,000 63 £100,000 71 £50,000 125 £50,000 141 £25,000 252 £25,000 284 £10,000 627 £10,000 707 £5,000 1,257 £5,000 1,417 £1,000 13,361 £1,000 14,960 £500 40,083 £500 44,880 £100 1,421,012 £100 1,744,226 £50 1,421,012 £50 1,744,226 £25 2,163,534 £25 1,503,501 Total£334,047,650 Total5,061,328 Total£374,026,425 Total5,054,415



Variable rate savings products