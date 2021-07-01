X

NS&I reveals July 2021’s Premium Bonds jackpot winners

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 1, 2021
News
July 2021’s £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot winners have been selected by NS&I

The first Bond number drawn was 441KH440355 and belongs to a man from County Durham. The man purchased his winning Bond in February 2021 and he holds £20,025 in Premium Bonds.

The win makes the man the fifth Premium Bonds millionaire from the Durham area.

439DR814317 was the second Bond number drawn. It belongs to a man from East Riding of Yorkshire and was also purchased in February 2021.

The man holds the maximum £50,000 in Premium Bonds, with the win making him just the second winner to come from East Riding of Yorkshire.

Both of July’s Premium Bonds millionaires purchased their winnings Bonds in February 2021, meaning that both have won the jackpot in just the fourth prize draw for which their Bonds are eligible.

