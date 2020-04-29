peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Banks are putting provisions in place for bad loans, as the UK Governmetn micro-loan launch looks to be delayed. The number of UK IFA firms has fallen for the first time since 2015. Appetite in Bond Market stays strong.

APPG Banking shared an article highlighting fears of fraud in the UK government new micro-loan shceme. This may interfere with scheduled launch on Monday.

The FT have reveals a sharp increase in provisions for bad loans at Barclays.

Barclays has announced a sharp increase in provisions for bad loans, becoming the latest bank to prepare for a wave of defaults from retail and corporate customers as the coronavirus crisis upends the global economy https://t.co/FZvzHZZWMm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 29, 2020

Ed Conway demonstrates the appetite in Bond Market is strong.

Another £3bn of UK government debt issued today (this time 4yr gilts). Still no sign of a let-up in appetite. Just under 3 bids per bond offered. Almost as if everyone’s aware there’s an almighty buyer hanging around in the secondary markets 😉 ⁦@bankofengland⁩ pic.twitter.com/SbyZD6GEle — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) April 29, 2020

The number of IFA firms has fallen for the first time since 2015.

Revealed: the state of the adviser markethttps://t.co/1CSIIEDg67 — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) April 29, 2020

The BBC have launched a new series that follows FinTech innovations around the world – worth the watch.

Welcome to the world of financial technology.

#InnovationInFinance explores FinTech innovations around the world, through stories of the people whose lives they're changing. The series is now live at https://t.co/fk2I9bwpkb — BBC StoryWorks (@BBCStoryWorks) April 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG