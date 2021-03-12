O2 Arena to install wind turbines to generate clean electricity

The O2 Arena is planning to install mini wind turbines to generate its own clean electricity in partnership with startup Alpha 311.

The O2 Arena in London will soon use a new breed of “vertical wind turbine” to generate its own clean electricity that generates power even when the wind is not blowing.

Once known as the Millennium Dome, the London landmark will begin by installing 10 of the 68cm (27in) vertical turbines, said Alpha 311 in a press release on Friday.

The breezy conditions at the site on the River Thames will help generate enough clean electricity to power 23 homes.

Although this is a small amount of the O2’s total energy consumption, the arena’s owner, AEG, expects to install more of the mini turbines across its stadiums worldwide.

The turbines are made from recycled plastic and weigh about 4kg (9lbs), but the design could be scaled up to help generate as much electricity as 20 sq metres of solar panels, according to its developer, Alpha 311.

Lee Lacey, the facility director at the O2, said the arena had “been searching for a suitable wind-generated power source” to help cut its greenhouse gas emissions and reach its ambition to become a net zero carbon entertainment venue.

“The opportunity to provide a local on-site source of power generation is huge and we hope this trial provides the launchpad of many more installations, not only at the O2 and other AEG venues but across the Greenwich peninsula and throughout the UK,” she said.

Barry Thompson, the chief executive of Alpha 311, said the company was already in talks with international buyers. He said: “The Alpha 311 turbine was born in Britain with international aspirations, so it’s fitting that we’re working with the world’s most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue.”