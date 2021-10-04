X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

o2h co-work labs launches the world’s first influencer biotech bootcamp

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
October 4, 2021
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

o2h co-work labs has launched the first ever influencer biotech bootcamp covering representatives from the quintet influencer community that are the creative forces driving biotech.

The event is going to be held at the newly renovated the old Mill house at the Mill SciTech Park, where o2h co-work labs is building a community of creators covering life-science, technology and green innovation.

Looking far beyond the ‘start-up’ skills the bootcamp endeavours to bring together a dozen influencers covering the quintet of (1) Scientists & Techies (2) Biotech CXO’s (3) Big Pharma, (4) Academia/Profs & Govt (5) Incubators & Seed/VC’s looking to share live grassroots experiences and who have demonstrated a hard stake in shaping the future of life science. The o2h co-work labs are looking for the dozen to have a fascination to learn from the candid hard experiences and deep expertise of others across the quintet.

Prashant Shah, CEO of o2h co-work Labs, said: “Biotech is a truly collaborative endeavour and we wanted to create a bootcamp to share grassroot experiences across the quintet of actors that are shaping biotech in Britain. The dozen attendees have been coined as the biotech dirty dozen as they will be proven in some small way in getting their hands dirty to help British biotech to flourish. We are delighted to mark the beginning of o2h co-work labs with this bootcamp to coincide with the completion of the renovation of Hauxton House, Mill SciTech Park which shall be its permanent home”

The event, which is invite only, shall be organised over two days on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th October from 9am to 2.30pm. The content will include an eclectic pedagogy of high intensity expert subject tours, masterclasses, personal stories, workshops, Q&A’s and debates covering the eight zones of (A) Business & Economy, (B) Biology & Chemistry, (C) Strategy, Operations & Team, (D) AI & Tech, (E) Customers & Investors (F) Deals & Exits (G) Innovation & Creativity (H) Cambridge & World Domination.

Attendees amongst others will include Shaun Grady, Senior Vice President, Business Development Operations at AstraZeneca; Tim Guilliams, Co-founder and CEO of Healx; Michael Anstey, Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital; Iain Thomas, Head of Life Sciences at Cambridge Enterprise; Myriam Ouberai, CEO and Founder of Spirea; Hannah Sore, Founder and CEO of PharmEnable; Catherine Beech OBE, CEO of Exonate, Nektarios (Aris) Oraiopoulos, Lecturer at Cambridge Judge Business School; Chris Lowe, Professor at University of Cambridge; Tej Panesar, Investment Director – Life Sciences at British Patient Capital; Dr Sally Ann Forsyth OBE, Chief Executive Officer at Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst; Tamsin Berry, former Director of the UK government’s Office for Life Sciences.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine