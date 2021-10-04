o2h co-work labs launches the world’s first influencer biotech bootcamp

o2h co-work labs has launched the first ever influencer biotech bootcamp covering representatives from the quintet influencer community that are the creative forces driving biotech.

The event is going to be held at the newly renovated the old Mill house at the Mill SciTech Park, where o2h co-work labs is building a community of creators covering life-science, technology and green innovation.

Looking far beyond the ‘start-up’ skills the bootcamp endeavours to bring together a dozen influencers covering the quintet of (1) Scientists & Techies (2) Biotech CXO’s (3) Big Pharma, (4) Academia/Profs & Govt (5) Incubators & Seed/VC’s looking to share live grassroots experiences and who have demonstrated a hard stake in shaping the future of life science. The o2h co-work labs are looking for the dozen to have a fascination to learn from the candid hard experiences and deep expertise of others across the quintet.

Prashant Shah, CEO of o2h co-work Labs, said: “Biotech is a truly collaborative endeavour and we wanted to create a bootcamp to share grassroot experiences across the quintet of actors that are shaping biotech in Britain. The dozen attendees have been coined as the biotech dirty dozen as they will be proven in some small way in getting their hands dirty to help British biotech to flourish. We are delighted to mark the beginning of o2h co-work labs with this bootcamp to coincide with the completion of the renovation of Hauxton House, Mill SciTech Park which shall be its permanent home”

The event, which is invite only, shall be organised over two days on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th October from 9am to 2.30pm. The content will include an eclectic pedagogy of high intensity expert subject tours, masterclasses, personal stories, workshops, Q&A’s and debates covering the eight zones of (A) Business & Economy, (B) Biology & Chemistry, (C) Strategy, Operations & Team, (D) AI & Tech, (E) Customers & Investors (F) Deals & Exits (G) Innovation & Creativity (H) Cambridge & World Domination.

Attendees amongst others will include Shaun Grady, Senior Vice President, Business Development Operations at AstraZeneca; Tim Guilliams, Co-founder and CEO of Healx; Michael Anstey, Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital; Iain Thomas, Head of Life Sciences at Cambridge Enterprise; Myriam Ouberai, CEO and Founder of Spirea; Hannah Sore, Founder and CEO of PharmEnable; Catherine Beech OBE, CEO of Exonate, Nektarios (Aris) Oraiopoulos, Lecturer at Cambridge Judge Business School; Chris Lowe, Professor at University of Cambridge; Tej Panesar, Investment Director – Life Sciences at British Patient Capital; Dr Sally Ann Forsyth OBE, Chief Executive Officer at Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst; Tamsin Berry, former Director of the UK government’s Office for Life Sciences.