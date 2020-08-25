For professional advisers and paraplanners only

With Octopus AIM VCTs open to new investment, register to hear from senior fund managers in our Quoted Smaller Companies team. They will be discussing:

How the VCTs have performed

How the portfolio companies have faired against the backdrop of COVID-19

Is now a good time to invest in quoted smaller companies

This webinar will provide an update on the VCTs and highlight some fantastic growth opportunities in the portfolios today.

There will be an opportunity for you to have your questions answered live by the fund managers.

We’ll also offer some useful resources and practical next steps to take if you have clients who would like to get involved in this year’s fundraise.

Key risks to bear in mind

The value of an investment, and income from it can fall as well as rise. Investors could end up getting back less than they put in.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change in the future.

VCT shares could fall or rise in value more than other shares listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. They may also be harder to sell.

Tax reliefs depend on the VCT maintaining its qualifying status.

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Any decision to invest should only be made on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus and the Key Information Documents (KIDs) found on the AIM VCTs page.

Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. We record telephone calls. Issued: August 2020. CAM010091.