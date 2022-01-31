Octopus Investments launches new sustainable VCT

Largest VCT manager creates Future Generations VCT to back UK innovative, early-stage companies that are solving society’s biggest challenges.

Octopus Investments, part of Octopus Group, and the largest provider of venture capital trusts (‘VCTs’) in the UK, today announces the launch of the Octopus Future Generations VCT. The VCT adds to Octopus’ growing sustainability offering and will invest in early-stage businesses that are disrupting industries and driving positive outcomes for the planet and our society.

Octopus Future Generations VCT offers investors the opportunity to access a portfolio of early-stage companies aligned to three core investment themes:

Building a more sustainable planet: tackling the climate emergency by investing in and supporting companies at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions, protecting ecosystems, or creating a circular economy that removes waste.

tackling the climate emergency by investing in and supporting companies at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions, protecting ecosystems, or creating a circular economy that removes waste. Empowering people: investing in businesses using technology to further society, such as those improving access to digital learning, making financial advice widely available, or providing cybersecurity and privacy solutions.

investing in businesses using technology to further society, such as those improving access to digital learning, making financial advice widely available, or providing cybersecurity and privacy solutions. Revitalising healthcare: improving the health and wellbeing of people around the world by investing in modern healthcare industries, such as those helping people conquer addictions, or creating software that will make healthcare services more efficient.

Building on its strong track record as the UK’s largest and market leading provider of VCTs since 2002, Octopus believes that these companies, which understand what it means to make the world a better place, have the potential to deliver some of the best returns to investors over the coming decades.

Simon Rogerson, CEO of Octopus Group, said:

“We are living through a period of unprecedented change, in which whole industries are transforming, almost overnight, creating value for investors at a rate never seen before. At the same time, society is struggling to deal with rising levels of inequality, the massive impact of climate change and creaking healthcare systems.

“The combination of these factors creates a huge opportunity for investors. We believe that some of the best returns in the future will come from companies solving society’s biggest problems. These companies will help build a better tomorrow, allowing us, and future generations, to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. I am excited that we now offer investors this exposure to smaller businesses with truly sustainable objectives.”

The new VCT will be managed by Simon King, a Partner in Octopus Ventures, one of Europe’s largest venture capital teams and the investment team behind Octopus Titan VCT, the largest VCT in the UK with £1.3 billion under management. The team has previously backed businesses which have gone on to be well known brands, including Graze, Depop, and Zoopla.

Simon King, Fund Manager of Octopus Future Generations VCT, said:

“The Octopus Future Generations VCT offers investors a fantastic opportunity to access a portfolio of exceptional, early-stage, purpose-driven companies which we believe have the potential to help to transform the world in which we live. We will look for companies that have innovative technology; a strong and passionate management team who know their field, a large global addressable market, and the ability to sustain a competitive advantage. We are seeing some really exciting investment opportunities and are looking forward to working with our portfolio companies to deliver meaningful outcomes for people, the planet and our investors.”

Octopus Future Generations VCT is open for investment through a new share offer of an initial £20 million.

The Future Generations VCT expands upon Octopus’ existing sustainability offering, following the launch of the UK Future Generations Fund, which invests in listed companies focused on the same three sustainable investment themes, in September 2021.