Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc announces investment into UK onshore wind development joint ventures

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has reported today that it has invested £2.5 million

and agreed to provide up to a further £7.5 million in development funding for nine newly formed joint

venture onshore wind farm development companies with Wind 2 Limited (“Wind 2”), a specialist UK

onshore wind developer.

The joint ventures will initially target the development over the next 5-10 years of up to nine onshore

wind farms in Scotland and Wales with a potential combined capacity of approximately 570MW.

ORIT’s investment, which is a co-investment alongside another fund managed by Octopus Renewables

Limited (the “Octopus Managed Fund”), gives ORIT and the Octopus Managed Fund preferential rights

to fund the construction of the projects reaching ready to build stage.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented:

“I am pleased to announce this partnership with Wind 2 to develop a significant amount of onshore

wind farm capacity in the UK. This is an exciting move for ORIT which provides an opportunity to

leverage the significant onshore wind development experience of the Wind 2 team and potentially

generate a significant ready to build pipeline in the years to come.”

