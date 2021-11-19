Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc announces placing of new ordinary shares

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has announced its intention to conduct a placing of up to 70,000,000 new Ordinary Shares (“Placing Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £73.9 million (the “Placing”) at a price of 105.5 pence per New Ordinary Share (as defined below) (the “Issue Price”).

In addition to the Placing, there will be an offer made by the Company of new Ordinary Shares on the Peel Hunt Retail Capital Markets ‘REX’ portal (“REX Retail Offer Shares” and together with the Placing Shares, the “New Ordinary Shares”) at the Issue Price (the “REX Retail Offer”) to provide retail investors in the United Kingdom with an opportunity to participate in the Company’s fundraising plans. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the REX Retail Offer and its terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the REX Retail Offer is not part of the Placing.

Highlights

The Company has fully committed the proceeds of the Company’s oversubscribed July 2021 fundraising

Placing and the REX Retail Offer to raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately £73.9 million

The Investment Manager has identified a number of Renewable Energy Assets with an aggregate value of

approximately £1.5 billion which the Investment Manager considers would meet the Company’s investment

policy and therefore would potentially be suitable for acquisition by the Company (“Pipeline Assets”). The

Pipeline Assets are located in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Finland

Funds. Pipeline Assets with a value of approximately £423 million are under option and/or in advanced or

bilateral negotiations with an additional approximately £1.1 billion of Pipeline Assets over which Investment Manager has submitted non-binding offers

investments with an aggregate value of approximately £3.0 billion which would potentially be suitable for

acquisition by the Company

The Issue Price is 105.5 pence per New Ordinary Share. This represents a premium of approximately 6.4% to the Company’s unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at 30 September 2021 of 99.16 pence per Ordinary Share

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 4.1% to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 18 November 2021 of 110.0 pence per Ordinary Share

FY 2021 dividend target of 5 pence per Ordinary Share, of which 3.75 pence has been declared or paid, with progressive dividend target thereafter

Interim dividend in respect of the quarter ending 31 December 2021, which is expected to be 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share, is expected to be declared in February 2022 and paid in March 2022 (the “Q4

Dividend”). All holders of Ordinary Shares on relevant record date in February 2022 will be entitled to

receive the Q4 Dividend

Peel Hunt LLP (“Peel Hunt”) is acting as the Company’s sole broker, bookrunner and REX Retail Offer co-ordinator

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “Following full commitment of the proceeds of the capital raise earlier this year and as we approach the second anniversary of the Company’s successful IPO, we are pleased to today launch this further fundraise. Our Investment Manager has identified a strong pipeline of renewable energy projects across Europe that would be suitable acquisitions for ORIT, and as energy transition becomes even more of a focus globally, the need to capitalise on this pipeline of opportunities becomes ever more important. We thank our shareholders for their continued support to date as we look towards this fundraising to further expand and diversify ORIT’s portfolio.”