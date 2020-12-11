Octopus has announced the launch of a new EIS service aimed at investors who want to target high growth from a portfolio of exciting long-term investments.

The Octopus Ventures EIS Service will give investors access to a portfolio of 10-15 early-stage companies. These will be expertly selected for their growth potential by the same investment team that manages Octopus Titan VCT, the UK’s largest VCT. The Service also has tax reliefs available, such as 30% upfront income tax relief, tax-free growth, and loss relief.

You can find out more at the launch webinar on 16 December at 11am.

Register here.

Of course, with early stage businesses comes significant risk, you can read the key risks below.

The new Octopus EIS service at a glance

A portfolio of 10-15 early-stage companies.

We select companies aiming to deliver ten times the amount invested at the initial funding stage.

Access to the expertise of Octopus Ventures, the team that manages Octopus Titan VCT.

Annual management charge deferred and contingent on the performance of each company in the portfolio.

Key risks of an EIS investment