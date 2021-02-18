Octopus Ventures share an EIS Service overview – sign up for the webinar here!

You are invited to the Octopus Ventures EIS Service overview Webinar, on Tuesday the 23rd of February at 11:00am.

The Octopus Ventures EIS Service provides your clients with the opportunity to access a portfolio of around 10-15 early-stage companies with high growth potential.

Who will be speaking?

Hear fantastic insights from the Octopus Team next Tuesday. The Webinar will feature Jessica Franks, Head of Tax, Steve Skelding Head of Strategic Partnerships, Samantha Ling Head of Operations, Octopus Ventures, and Simon King (PhD), Octopus Ventures partner.

Sign up for the full EIS Service Webinar on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021, 11:00am.

What will the Webinar cover?

What an EIS is, and the tax reliefs associated with it

How to spot clients that the Octopus Ventures EIS Service could be appropriate for

Understand what the Octopus Ventures EIS Service could deliver for your clients, and what the key risks are

Learn about our experienced venture capital investment team, their strategy and processes

Find out about some of the companies we’ve backed

Octopus look for pioneers who are changing the rules of the game in their industry. And, as one of Europe’s largest venture capital firms, they have over 20 years of experience in selecting these kinds of companies. They’ve backed household names like Zoopla, Secret Escapes, Graze and Tails.com.

Risks to bear in mind

The value of an investment in the Octopus Ventures EIS Service, and any income from it, can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the full amount invested

The shares of unlisted companies could fall or rise in value more than other shares listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. They may also be harder to sell

Tax reliefs available on EIS investments depend on individual circumstances. Tax treatment is assumed as per current legislation and interpretation, which may change in the future

Tax reliefs also depend on the portfolio companies maintaining their EIS-qualifying status

Sign up for the Webinar here>

For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors.

This advertisement is not a prospectus. Investors should only subscribe for shares based on information in the prospectus and Key Information Document (KID), which can be obtained from here.

Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: January 2021. CAM10654.