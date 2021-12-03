X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Ofgem launches review into energy firms’ responses to Storm Arwen

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
December 3, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Ofgem has launched an investigation into power firms’ responses to Storm Arwen as it removed a limit on compensation for thousands of Britons impacted by associated power cuts.
The industry regulator stated that efforts to restore supplies “must continue” and that companies were governed by “strict rules” as to how they must respond to the crisis.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “We understand this is a really worrying time for people who are without heat and power as the severity of Storm Arwen has hit homes and businesses in the North of England and Scotland. The effects of Storm Arwen are still being felt with 10,500 homes still without power.

“We accept the network companies have been working in challenging conditions, but until every home in Britain has power restored, that relentless effort must continue.”

In Scotland and England, the military has already been deployed in order to help residents cut off from their supply since the storm led to “catastrophic damage” across the electricity network.

A £700 cap on compensation has also been lifted, with those affected by storm damage able to claim £70 for each 12 hour powerless block.

Ofgem’s review will primarily focus on network companies’ role in maintaining the resilience of the systems and their emergency response, including communication with customers.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine