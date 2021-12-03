Ofgem launches review into energy firms’ responses to Storm Arwen

Ofgem has launched an investigation into power firms’ responses to Storm Arwen as it removed a limit on compensation for thousands of Britons impacted by associated power cuts.

The industry regulator stated that efforts to restore supplies “must continue” and that companies were governed by “strict rules” as to how they must respond to the crisis.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “We understand this is a really worrying time for people who are without heat and power as the severity of Storm Arwen has hit homes and businesses in the North of England and Scotland. The effects of Storm Arwen are still being felt with 10,500 homes still without power.

“We accept the network companies have been working in challenging conditions, but until every home in Britain has power restored, that relentless effort must continue.”

In Scotland and England, the military has already been deployed in order to help residents cut off from their supply since the storm led to “catastrophic damage” across the electricity network.

A £700 cap on compensation has also been lifted, with those affected by storm damage able to claim £70 for each 12 hour powerless block.

Ofgem’s review will primarily focus on network companies’ role in maintaining the resilience of the systems and their emergency response, including communication with customers.