As we all plough on through this wild and woolly new world, making the most of the strange situation we’re in, Faith Liversedge, an expert in all things digital, would like to offer some more help.

Faith is hosting another live webinar this Friday 17th April at 4.30pm

Book your spot here. It’s free.

Faith will be joined by George Cooper, who works as a Marketing Strategist, and together they are going to share some tips on how you can bring more of your business online.

This 45-minute webinar will cover:

Lead generation

Content marketing 101

Email marketing

How to make your website earn its keep

How to use data in your marketing

How to master SEO

Why this is for you

You’ve probably already mastered Zoom, and you’re hopefully emailing clients offering messages of support and reassurance.

You might also have a lot of your systems online too, which is great for existing clients.

But what about the bit in between? For many advisers the missing link is the ability to bring in new customers and connect with people who may need to review their financial planning at this time of immense change.

How do you do that in an efficient, remote, tech-based way?

Faith is going to give you some solutions for this on Friday, giving you an introduction to digital marketing and taking you through some of the technical aspects around lead generation, content marketing and advertising.

Things that you might have heard about, or thought about doing, but perhaps now is the time to really consider them in more detail.

Book your place now.