Old Mill strengthens Wealth Management team with appointment of Tom Parry

Financial experts Old Mill have strengthened their Wealth Management team with the appointment of Chartered Financial Planner Tom Parry.

Tom, 43, has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services and comes to Old Mill from Independent Financial Advisers Integrity 365. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Francis Clark, where he developed his specialisms in retirement planning and business protection.

In his new role, Tom, who lives in Exeter with his wife and two sons aged 13 and 11, will be based at Old Mill’s Exeter office where he will provide comprehensive planning to individuals, family businesses, corporates, trusts and charities, drawing on his corporate planning expertise to focus on providing business protection, legacy and succession advice. He will also use his local knowledge to help build up Old Mill’s offering in the region.

Tom said: “Having lived and worked in Exeter for 22 years, I know the area really well and feel that my local knowledge, combined with my professional experience and expertise will really help to enhance and develop Old Mill’s offering in the region.”

Tom says he was attracted to Old Mill because of the way it is able to provide the services and expertise of a large corporate firm, without losing the personal touch that a local financial adviser can offer.

“I have always believed that a personal, professional and friendly goal-focussed approach is key,” he said, “so I was really drawn to Old Mill because, unlike other firms, who tend to go straight in with a ‘one size fits all’ solution, they get to know their clients, understand who they are and what they are trying to achieve, and then create a financial plan that will help them get there.”

In November last year, Old Mill announced a restructure and a growth strategy to double in size by 2026; Tom says these ambitious plans were another key factor behind his decision to join Old Mill.

He said: “Old Mill has big plans to become the fastest growing practice in the region, and has restructured to help facilitate that, enabling quicker career progression for staff and greater incentive programmes for those who help drive growth. I have big career ambitions myself, and I know that at Old Mill, I will have the opportunities and the support I need to achieve them.”

Paula Hodge, Head of Wealth Management at Old Mill, said; “Tom has been working in financial services for more than 20 years’, he shares our ethos, and has some great ideas for how we can further enhance our offering in Exeter and the wider South West region, so we are thrilled to welcome him to Old Mill – I am confident he will be a huge asset to the team.”