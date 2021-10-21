Old Mill to move to new Chippenham office as part of wider growth plans

South west financial experts Old Mill are moving the Wiltshire office from Challeymead Business Park in Melksham to Greenways Business Park, in Chippenham as part of the firm’s wider expansion plans.

Old Mill – which also has offices in Exeter, Yeovil and Wells – first opened the Melksham office in 2010 following a merger with long established Wiltshire Rural Accounting practice L E Bull.

The decision to move to Chippenham was based on a number of factors, including location, access and flexibility. The new office is a purpose built bright, airy and modern working environment, in a great central location. It is set in 11 acres of landscaped parkland, there is plenty of parking onsite and the park is just 5 minutes’ drive from the town centre and 3 miles from J17 of the M4.

Richard Haines, head of the Wilshire office said:

“The new office is in a much more central location – Chippenham is one of Wiltshire’s most popular and growing towns and is an ideal centre for our rural Wiltshire-based business. The new office is in a great spot, with easy access to both the city centre ad the motorway – and just an hour from London – making it easier for staff and clients to get to.”

All 40 staff currently based at the Melksham office will transfer to the new Chippenham office, but as Old Mill has introduced flexible working across the business, the new office will not need to provide space for all staff at once.

“Following the pandemic, we have found people’s attitudes to where they want to work has changed. For some, remote working was a very positive experience, and they are keen to spend the majority of their working time at home, others are keen to come back to the office full time, while the majority are looking for a hybrid set up that includes a bit of both.

“The new Chippenham office offers the perfect solution – it is a modern, open plan office with excellent flexibility. It is actually smaller than the current office in Melksham, and that is so we can get the right balance between having enough space for what we need and ensuring it never feels too empty, enabling our staff to work creatively, efficiently and flexibly.”

“The buzz that the move has created amongst our staff is amazing and it is clear people are genuinely excited at the thought of these bright, airy new offices in the centre of Chippenham being their new place of work.”

While the move is positive news for Old Mill’s current staff and clients, it is also a key part of the firm’s longer term growth plans.

Ian Carlson, managing director of Old Mill said:

“Offering fantastic working environments – including the latest technology – are a key component in being able to employ and retain the best people in the region,”

“2021 was a record recruitment year for us, and our aim is to continue to grow Old Mill and offer great career opportunities for local people – this move to Chippenham is a key part of our plan.”

The move will happen on October 23 and 24 with Old Mill open for business in Greenways Business Park at 9am on Monday, October 25.