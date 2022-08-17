One Four Nine announces partnership with Vala Capital on Sustainable Growth EIS portfolio

Following recent announcements from One Four Nine Group about further expansion of their network of advisers, more details of their tax efficient panel of products for their advisers have now been released.

At the heart of the EIS panel sits the One Four Nine Sustainable Growth EIS, operated by Vala Capital.

Vala Capital has commented on this latest development as follows: “We’re excited to announce a new partnership with One Four Nine Group – a nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management group, focussed on the needs of advisers and sophisticated clients.

“The One Four Nine proposition has a particular emphasis on tax-efficient alternative investments, such as VCTs, EIS and SEIS, to suitable and appropriate clients. One Four Nine has grown fast since its inception in 2021 and now has around 2,500 clients with an AUM of £800m.

“The Sustainable Growth EIS portfolio, powered by Vala Capital, will be available to One Four Nine’s clients, bringing a unique and compelling sustainable proposition to an even greater audience.”

Matthew Bugden, CEO of One Four Nine, said “We’re delighted to be partnering with Vala on this bespoke offering to our advisers and the opportunity it will offer to One Four Nine clients.”

James Faulkner, Managing Director at Vala Capital, said “There’s some great companies out there that will have a profound effect on how we live sustainably on this planet and we expect them to scale rapidly because of that impact. We’re so pleased that One Four Nine have chosen our Sustainable Growth EIS to be at the cornerstone of their tax efficient panel.”