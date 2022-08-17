X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

One Four Nine announces partnership with Vala Capital on Sustainable Growth EIS portfolio

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
August 17, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Following recent announcements from One Four Nine Group about further expansion of their network of advisers, more details of their tax efficient panel of products for their advisers have now been released. 

At the heart of the EIS panel sits the One Four Nine Sustainable Growth EIS, operated by Vala Capital.

Vala Capital has commented on this latest development as follows: “We’re excited to announce a new partnership with One Four Nine Group –  a nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management group, focussed on the needs of advisers and sophisticated clients.

“The One Four Nine proposition has a particular emphasis on tax-efficient alternative investments, such as VCTs, EIS and SEIS, to suitable and appropriate clients. One Four Nine has grown fast since its inception in 2021 and now has around 2,500 clients with an AUM of £800m. 

 “The  Sustainable Growth EIS portfolio, powered by Vala Capital, will be available to One Four Nine’s clients, bringing a unique and compelling sustainable proposition to an even greater audience.”

 Matthew Bugden, CEO of One Four Nine, said “We’re delighted to be partnering with Vala on this bespoke offering to our advisers and the opportunity it will offer to One Four Nine clients.”

 James Faulkner, Managing Director at Vala Capital, said “There’s some great companies out there that will have a profound effect on how we live sustainably on this planet and we expect them to scale rapidly because of that impact.  We’re so pleased that One Four Nine have chosen our Sustainable Growth EIS to be at the cornerstone of their tax efficient panel.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine