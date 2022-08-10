One Four Nine Group increases its Scottish presence with Aberdeen acquisition

The nationwide independent financial advice and fund management firm One Four Nine Group has completed its fifth acquisition with the purchase of Aberdeen-based Russell Gibson Financial Management Limited. This move further expands the Group’s footprint into Scotland, following its recent acquisition of APC Financial Solutions & Consultancy Services in Glasgow, increasing overall AUM to over £800 million across approx. 2,500 clients and bringing staff numbers close to 70.

Russell Gibson Financial Management was established in 2007, whilst the founder’s experience in providing financial advice extends back to 1994. The team deliver quality advice including, where appropriate, tax efficient alternative investments. One Four Nine’s strong expertise and advice infrastructure in this space offered Russell Gibson the reassurance that the specific needs of their sophisticated clients could continue to be managed confidently post-acquisition.

One Four Nine Group recently launched its tax efficient alternative investment panel exclusively for all its Locations and advisers following a comprehensive screening of product providers and fund managers. With preferential pricing terms for One Four Nine clients only, the panel also includes a very special and unique One Four Nine Sustainable Growth EIS offering.

The Group’s deep sector knowledge in tax efficient alternative investing has proven to be a strong differentiator in the market, offering vendors and their teams the chance to either safeguard the service already provided to suitable clients long after the acquisition is completed (as is the case with Russell Gibson), or allowing advisers who don’t currently specialise in this area to broaden out their suite of client services supported by the administrative and regulatory oversight offered by One Four Nine’s central initiative.

Gabrielle Beaumont, Managing Director, commented: “Tax efficient investing is a specialist area for One Four Nine Group and we were delighted to collaborate with Russell Gibson to explore how we could strengthen this aspect of their client offering during the acquisition process. Scotland is a key area of expansion for us, having spent considerable time since launch seeking high quality businesses in the region whose values and commitment to excellent customer service match our own. I am delighted to welcome the Russell Gibson team to the One Four Nine family and look forward to helping them focus on what they do best – putting their clients first.”

Alan Ball, Founder, Russell Gibson Financial Management, commented: “Since inception we’ve built a firm that places clients at the heart of everything we do. One Four Nine Group embodied all the qualities we value – strong leadership, specialist expertise in tax efficient alternative investments, a collegiate culture, and impressive infrastructure for future development. Their obvious commitment to excellent customer service was pivotal in our decision as it meant ensuring our clients continue to receive the very best financial care available. Myself and the very talented team at Russell Gibson are very excited to begin this new chapter and flourish as part of the One Four Nine team.”

Russell Gibson consists of, and is led by, financial advisers who have earned the prestigious ‘Chartered Financial Planner’ title from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and are members of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).