One Four Nine Group launches in-house DFM Portfolio Management business

New independent financial advice and fund management firm One Four Nine Group launches its in-house Discretionary Fund Management service today, One Four Nine Portfolio Management.

Experienced investment team with proven track record in investment management, strategic asset allocation and risk model construction.

Suite of Model Portfolio Service products available on a number of mainstream platforms, including Parmenion and 7IM.

New nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management firm One Four Nine Group has today launched One Four Nine Portfolio Management, its in-house DFM service offering a compelling suite of competitively priced active, passive and sustainable model portfolios.

One Four Nine Portfolio Management is led by the experienced and well-respected Chief Investment Officer, Dr Bevan Blair, who has spent over two decades in investment management constructing multi-asset portfolios for clients across the institutional and high net worth space. He has successfully built in-house managed portfolio and fund management solutions for a large UK advisory group and has previously also worked for West LB Asset Management and Tilney. He has a PhD in Accounting and Finance from Lancaster University, and an MSc in Statistics and Operations Research from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. He also has an Erdos number of 6.

The news swiftly follows One Four Nine Group’s official launch and acquisition of two regional financial advice businesses in October totalling over £300m in assets under management. Uniquely positioned to offer a central investment proposition to advisers and their clients as soon as they come on board, One Four Nine Portfolio Management is regulated and authorised by the FCA and is already managing client assets.

Dr Bevan Blair, Chief Investment Officer at One Four Nine Portfolio Management commented: “I am delighted to see One Four Nine Portfolio Management officially launched thanks to the hard work of our in-house team. We firmly believe that successful investing is founded on a thorough and robust intellectual framework underpinning all decisions and we place protection of client capital at the heart of our investment philosophy.

“Advisers are actively looking for ways to strengthen their proposition as they face increasing pressure from regulatory and administrative burdens which progressively take up vital resources. By centralising the investment management of client assets and supporting materials (including analysis and portfolio performance reporting materials across a competitively priced suite of products), we are the natural partner of choice for advisers wishing to place a greater focus on relationships with clients and introducers.”

Matthew Bugden, Chief Executive Officer of One Four Nine Group said: “One Four Nine Portfolio Management is a significant aspect of our business and future growth plans. We prioritised building an in-house fund management service because we understand how important it is for advisers to have access to a central investment proposition – whether it be a bespoke discretionary solution for suitable clients or our flagship model portfolios – along with extensive support to reduce the administrative and regulatory burden. We are already seeing interest from quality advisers who are attracted by the fact we can competitively offer them and their clients so many services under one roof.”

One Four Nine Group is building a nationwide, independent financial advice and fund management group primarily targeting accountancy firms and other professional services firms that own or have a joint venture with financial advice firms, as well as standalone advisory firms that reflect the collaborative, innovative and professional values of the Group.