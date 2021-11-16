X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

One in five employers do not provide ill-health prevention support to staff

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 16, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Twenty-one per cent of employers, or one in five, are missing a trick by not supporting the prevention of ill-health in their staff, according to research undertaken on behalf of GRiD, the industry body for the group risk protection sector.

Employers who do provide health and wellbeing support to help prevent employees becoming ill, stated that they find flexible working initiatives (28%), emotional support such as counselling (17%), and initiatives to help manage stress and mental health (16%) the most helpful. Following these, mental health first aiders, Private Medical Insurance, and Employee Assistance Programmes were also considered useful.

However, there is so much more support available which employers are potentially missing out on. Prevention and early intervention support has become increasingly varied and comprehensive – particularly as COVID-19 has hastened developments in this area – and employers need to be aware of all that is available to them. Diagnostics, health screening, access to GPs, rehabilitation, apps to improve health behaviours, lifestyle advice on nutrition, sleep, health and fitness are all readily available within employee benefits and can be excellent ways to prevent serious conditions developing.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: “When employers offer employee benefits that have preventative support built in, they’re demonstrating that they care about their staff’s long-term health and wellbeing. It also means that their employees will have the best chance of being able to access whatever new supportive developments arise in the future.”

Ten years ago it was only some of the very large corporates who were able to offer their staff access to a GP, either in person or over the phone. Today, arranging a virtual GP appointment is not out of the ordinary – it’s included within many benefits, and is an important element of early intervention and prevention.

Many employers offer some support for health and wellbeing. Some may think this just means offering access to treatment, but it also needs to include access to prevention too. Offering fast-track treatment is just one aspect of looking after staff, but the best support needs to start before treatment is needed, which can possibly mean no treatment – or indeed absence from work – needs to take place. If employers really want to offer the best support to their workforce, it’s vital that health and wellbeing benefits include support for prevention and early intervention too.

Moxham concluded: “Employers who do not offer a comprehensive range of preventative support, should really be asking themselves why not, as they are now very much in the minority and may struggle to compete on the recruitment front with others that take a much more comprehensive approach to ill-health prevention in their companies.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine