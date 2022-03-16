OnePlanetCapital targets eco-friendly menstrual healthcare start-up &SISTERS with Environmental EIS Fund

The OnePlanetCapital Environmental EIS Fund is targeting an investment in &SISTERS, an eco-friendly period care company, to support the elimination of single-use plastic in the menstrual health market.

The OnePlanetCapital EIS fund focuses on companies and projects that will genuinely benefit the environmental prospects of the UK and the wider planet, supporting the emerging green economy. The investment into &SISTERS will support a substantial business expansion and complement existing holdings in the portfolio. The business is raising a total of £900,000 with a £4.5m business valuation. Additional investors include Raising Partners Angel Syndicate alongside a heavily oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign, overfunded by 180%.

Operating in a $20 billion market growing at a rate of 5% per annum, the FemCare market continues to evolve with more sustainable and digital solutions. Mainstream period products contain up to 90% plastic, while period products remain the 5th most common waste items found on beaches. The average product also takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

This is where &SISTERS comes in – the UK’s largest plastic-free period care brand with products spanning 100% organic cotton pads, liners and tampons to reusable period cups and pants. The brand has expanded to over 200 leading retailers across more than 25 countries, offering a suite of innovative new products including their organic cotton reusable nüdie period pants and more recently, the first ever plant-based intimate stain remover spray, designed to save millions of underwear from ending up in landfill and remove the stigma often associated with menstrual blood.

The funding will accelerate the launch of many more unique and retail-ready innovations, as well as the development of SISTERLY™️ – a digital menstrual health ecosystem designed to support women with connection, content and commerce solutions throughout all stages of life.

The investment from the OnePlanetCapital Environmental EIS Fund will deliver high environmental impact. Mass adoption of the &SISTERS model in the long run will bring a drastic reduction in the level of single-use plastic. One cup alone will save an estimated 2,000 single-use products from landfill during its 10-year lifespan. Since launching the nüdie period cup, &SISTERS has so far saved over 30 million period products from entering landfill.

Matthew Jellicoe, Co-Founder of OnePlanetCapital, commented: “&Sisters are a brilliant company making waves across sustainable FemCare sector. The market is at the starting point of major disruptions as women demand non chemical products that can be reused or that are zero waste. We couldn’t be prouder to support &SISTERS in expanding their business, leading to a significant reduction of single-use plastic. We only have one planet and it’s vital to make a difference for our collective future.”

Lucy Lettice, Co-Founder of &SISTERS, commented: “Central to our mission is the belief that we have two homes: our bodies and our planet. When it comes to menstrual health products, it’s time to create solutions that help women take care of both. As a sustainable investment house, OnePlanetCapital is a natural partner to help us achieve our sustainable business goals. The funding will go a long way in helping our expansion globally.”

As a new venture capital business, OnePlanetCapital is raising capital for the companies of the future that will help to solve climate change and the environmental issues of today. By unlocking the positive impact of early-stage companies as they grow, an investment into the fund is not only an investment into our collective future but also a growth opportunity as the world pivots to a low carbon economy.