Opportunities For Deployment By Tax Year End: Nova

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

Nova Growth Capital

Nova Growth Capital is an award-winning investment firm based in Liverpool. Nova Growth Capital invests in disruptive SEIS & EIS technology companies. Allowing investors to take advantage of a growth-focused and diversified investment portfolio.

Its deal flow comes exclusively from Nova Cofoundery, a venture builder that has seen 36.5% growth in its portfolio year on year for 11 years. Nova employs 100+ start-up experts to actively source and grow its portfolio of tech enabled, disruptive SEIS & EIS companies.

We are one of the few Seed EIS managers that offer guaranteed deployment before the end of the tax year. The last opportunity to invest with Nova Growth Capital to ensure full deployment by the end of the current tax year is by the 28th March.

All investments made by the end of Monday 28th March will be fully deployed in companies by the end of the tax year, allowing carry back to the previous 2020/2021 tax year.

No annual management fees – we operate on a performance-based fee structure.

No upfront fees to investors – 100% allocation of investment for tax reliefs with no additional fees.

Diversification with investors’ funds aiming to be deployed in at least 10 companies across various sectors.

Minimum investment of £10,000.