Opportunities For Deployment By Tax Year End: Vala

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

Vala’s 8th portfolio in this strategy (30% average growth across all portfolios), targeting 2.5x aggregate return through a portfolio of growth-stage businesses across a range of sectors. All of the companies have committed to becoming more sustainable (“Better”) and their progress in financial and ESG terms is reported to investors.

A team with unrivalled experience

Our team includes successful entrepreneurs with decades of experience building and selling innovative businesses. Who better to select and mentor the companies in clients’ portfolios.

We invest in sectors where the UK has a particular advantage

The UK offers a world-class environment for start-ups to flourish and leads the world in sectors such as FinTech, games development and specialist engineering, where the Vala team has deep expertise.

Capital contingent on change

Each potential portfolio company will undergo a detailed assessment of the sustainability of their business and will set sustainability targets to monitor progress.

Tax year-end deployment details