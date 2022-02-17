X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Opportunities for deployment by tax year end

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
February 17, 2022
in Featured, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end. 

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

 HAATCH EIS 

The Haatch Ventures EIS Fund is an award-winning Fund managed by successful entrepreneurs who have between them founded, scaled and sold businesses worth over $160million. 

The Fund aims to back four to six early stage companies per tranche that have highly scalable and disruptive models for growth through digital transformation. The Haatch team of hands-on value creators use their knowledge, experience and network to accelerate the growth of portfolio businesses via its ‘Smart Money’ approach, providing support in many areas, including go-to-market, digital development and marketing. 

• The current tranche is open until 28th March for full deployment by tax year end (2021/2022), targeting a return of 10x on investment 

HAATCH FOLLOW ON EIS FUND 

The Haatch Follow On EIS Fund is a new Fund managed by successful entrepreneurs who have between them founded, scaled and sold businesses worth over $160million. 

The Fund primarily aims to back four to six existing Haatch portfolio companies in each tranche that have highly scalable and disruptive models for growth through digital transformation. The Haatch portfolio is growing and many have a requirement for follow-on funding to take advantage of technological changes that have accelerated over the last few years. 

• The current tranche is open until 30th March for full deployment by tax year end (2021/2022), targeting a return of 3-5x on investment. 

For more information visit https://haatch.com/eis/ 

Continue reading article…

Page 1 of 5
12...5

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine