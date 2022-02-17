Opportunities for deployment by tax year end

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

HAATCH EIS

The Haatch Ventures EIS Fund is an award-winning Fund managed by successful entrepreneurs who have between them founded, scaled and sold businesses worth over $160million.

The Fund aims to back four to six early stage companies per tranche that have highly scalable and disruptive models for growth through digital transformation. The Haatch team of hands-on value creators use their knowledge, experience and network to accelerate the growth of portfolio businesses via its ‘Smart Money’ approach, providing support in many areas, including go-to-market, digital development and marketing.

• The current tranche is open until 28th March for full deployment by tax year end (2021/2022), targeting a return of 10x on investment

HAATCH FOLLOW ON EIS FUND

The Haatch Follow On EIS Fund is a new Fund managed by successful entrepreneurs who have between them founded, scaled and sold businesses worth over $160million.

The Fund primarily aims to back four to six existing Haatch portfolio companies in each tranche that have highly scalable and disruptive models for growth through digital transformation. The Haatch portfolio is growing and many have a requirement for follow-on funding to take advantage of technological changes that have accelerated over the last few years.

• The current tranche is open until 30th March for full deployment by tax year end (2021/2022), targeting a return of 3-5x on investment.

For more information visit https://haatch.com/eis/

