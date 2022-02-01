X

Financial Insight Podcast: Opportunities in AgriTech

Peter Wilson
February 1, 2022
GBI, News, Podcasts
Over the next month Financial Insight will be speaking to a variety of EIS Fund Managers. We hope to demystify different areas within the sector and introduce our audience to some of the key players in the space.

In our first episode we speak to Paul Rous, Founder of Regenerate Ventures, about the exciting opportunities in AgriTech.

Agriculture is one of the least digitised sectors in the world, it’s a sector thats challenging to innovate for a whole host of reasons, and it’s responsible for a third of total carbon emissions globally.

The only way to fix these problems is through innovating these industries, which means increasing the soil health over years, farming more nutritious crops, with less chemicals on less land. The challenge is to produce a crop with higher nutritional content with less cost and while being better to the environment.

