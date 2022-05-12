X

X

Opportunities you may be missing in early-stage investment

Peter Carey
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
VGC Partners testify that huge brands can grow from early stage investing.

 

One of their biggest successes to date is the Series A into SuperAwesome, which was sold five years later to Epic Games, the company behind global phenomenon Fortnite.

 

For more on VGC Partners’ fantastic track-record, and to find out about other opportunities you may be missing, read through their factsheet below:

