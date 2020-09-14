@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Oracle acquires Chinese video sharing platform TikTok after Microsoft dropped out of the bidding. The UK Police say the law is insufficient in protecting pensioners from online scammers. Meanwhile, documents show RBS altered customer files ahead of independent review.

Firstly, Investec culls 210 jobs in ongoing £10.9m demerger.

Investec culls hundreds of jobs amid restructure https://t.co/qlm2CqrOfo — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) September 14, 2020

The Wall Street Journal broke the news of Oracles acquisition of TikTok last night. The acquisiton is at the center of a geopolotical storm between the US and China.

Breaking: Oracle has been chosen as the winner in the bidding for TikTok's U.S. operations, a person familiar with the matter said https://t.co/Zk9tMGmC5P — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 13, 2020

Some pundits have been quick to point to the company’s courtship of the Trump administration as influencing the outcome.

Has any company worked the Trump relationship better than Oracle? https://t.co/xk4Ehw6TnJ — Ben Smith (@benyt) September 14, 2020

The Times reports today, ‘Less than 7 per cent of pension fraud reports are being passed on to the police to investigate.’

Police do not have the resources to deal with Britain’s tsunami of pension scams. Fraudsters use the internet to ply their wares and the law cannot force the tech giants to take responsibility. Until that changes, our forces have no chance https://t.co/Q3HGdRzU2g — Ali Hussain (@AlihussainST) September 12, 2020

‘RBS employees altered customers’ files ahead of an independent review into mis-selling of toxic interest-rate hedging products.’

RBS altered customers’ files ahead of independent review into swaps mis-selling, documents show https://t.co/MHylGbhQeh — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) September 12, 2020

And finally, Greg Wright, a critical journalist in the Loan Charge Scandal story, wrote an opinion piece for the Yorkshire Post – check it out here.

My comment piece from earlier this month – Time to act like a statesman over the #loancharge, Mr Sunak. https://t.co/CYEh90nBJP — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) September 11, 2020

