Origo extends ways providers and platforms can speed up the Letter of Authority process

Origo is extending its Unipass Letter of Authority service giving providers and platforms three ways to use the service, speed up their service to advisers and end clients, and improve their productivity.

Providers and platforms wanting to use the Unipass Letter of Authority (ULoA) service can now complete Origo’s digital form, upload their own Letters of Authority pack, or link to their own system.

ULoA increases productivity by improving fulfilment, approval and turnaround time, as well as keeping client confidential data safe and GDPR compliant in its online portal.

Information is seen in real time, so all users – providers, platforms and financial advice firms – know exactly what stage the authorisation process is at and so how it is progressing towards conclusion. This saves both advisers and providers the need to make and deal with progress calls and allows advisers to keep their end clients firmly in the loop.

From a cost saving perspective, ULoA saves administration time and postal and printing costs, as well as helping to meet environmental goals through reducing the use of paper.

Anthony Rafferty (pictured), CEO Origo, says: “Origo’s aim is to provide utility-style technology to help the industry increase productivity, decrease costs and deliver better service and outcomes to the end consumer.

“Providers and platforms will know how slow and complicated dealing with Letters of Authority can be.

“We designed Unipass Letter of Authority to cut through the time-consuming manual process and help providers and platforms deliver a better service to advisers, as well as create productivity, time and cost benefits.

“By extending the ways providers can utilise Unipass Letter of Authority, we are able to make the service more accessible across the market, to best suit the user.

“This development will help users to benefit from the productivity and service delivery gains now, as we transition over time towards all users utilising the fully digital service.”