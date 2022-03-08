Origo supports FinTech Scotland Research and Innovation roadmap

Origo, the Edinburgh-based FinTech, is giving its support to the FinTech Scotland Research and Innovation Roadmap, an initiative to promote and encourage actionable research and innovation activities to help develop economic, societal and environmental value through FinTech in Scotland.

The industry led Fintech Research and Innovation Roadmap, the first of its kind in the UK, has been pulled together by FinTech Scotland in collaboration with fintech entrepreneurs, the financial services sector, academia, regulators, Government bodies and consumer groups.

Four priority themes form the building blocks of the Roadmap. They are: Open finance data; climate finance; payments and transactions; and financial regulation.

Origo’s work sits within the open finance data theme. Origo CEO Anthony Rafferty (pictured) says: “Origo has been delivering technology solutions for the UK financial services market for over 30 years. We are proud of that history and also proud to be an Edinburgh-based company, contributing to the economies of both Scotland and the UK.

“With the technological innovations happening in the world today, and the opportunities they offer, this is probably the most exciting time in our history.

“Open Finance Data is one example of the innovation taking place in financial services. Amongst other things, it will enable people and businesses to have more control over their finances by making it easier for them to access their financial information.

“We see the value of this type of access every day at Origo. Our technology enables the industry providers to access pension and investment information and by evolving through Open Finance we can use this capability to enable individuals to directly access their information.

“To this end, we are partnered with Capgemini to supply the central digital architecture for the Pensions Dashboards Programme, which will enable pension holders to easily access all their pension details in one place – action that is vital for individuals planning for the future and for retirement.

“But technological innovation is not restrained by geographical boundaries, so it is important that UK FinTech continues to innovate and push the boundaries, within the highly regulated environment in which we work.

“This is about the future of finance, the way people engage with money, their savings and investments. The FinTech Scotland Research and Innovation Roadmap will help enable industry-led collaboration to provide a practical pathway to accelerate the development of FinTech and open up opportunities across the financial services industry as well as the broader economy in Scotland and the UK.

“We are proud to be part of this forward-thinking and practical initiative.”

The full Fintech Research and Innovation Roadmap is available from FinTech Scotland HERE.