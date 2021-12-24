Origo – Time to reflect on our achievements in 2021

Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, urges the industry to contemplate its successes in 2021 and reflects on four of the FinTech’s key achievements over the past year.

While 2021 has been another year that most people are probably glad to see the back of, as this time of year is traditionally a period when we take a step back and reflect, I feel as individual members of our industry we should take the time to consider what we have achieved in the past 12 months.

Origo has a 30-year history of delivering technology solutions that make a difference to the financial services industry and to the consumers buying its products and services. Our expertise is in identifying the pain points for the providers, platforms, software companies, and financial advisers in the market and delivering a utility solution that solves the issue and which everyone can buy into.

Based in Edinburgh, we work collaboratively with companies from the UK and overseas in delivering our industry solutions.

This year there are four areas where, despite the pandemic, we have achieved success and have been able to help the industry become more efficient and more cost effective and also help deliver better outcomes for consumers.

1. Being selected to build and run the core architecture of the UK Pensions Dashboards. This year Origo was delighted to be able to announce that Capgemini and Origo had been appointed to supply the central digital architecture for the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP).

Pensions Dashboards will enable pension holders to identify and see displayed their pension policy data, which will help them make more informed decisions around their retirement planning.

This is a project we feel particularly passionate about and Origo was fully committed to progressing pensions dashboards from the day the project was announced. We see it as a major milestone in helping UK citizens to prepare for their futures.

PDP stated that the Capgemini/Origo bid was successful “due to its quality and value for money, plus the credibility and expertise of both parties to deliver the contract.”

2. Driving integration between systems and software. One of the bugbears of our industry is that systems and software needed to run financial services businesses do not talk to one another and so force the re-keying or manual transfer of data and information between them. Not only does that increase risk to businesses but it makes for inefficient, overly time consuming and so costly operations. The solution is to integrate between companies and systems. In the past that has meant point-to-point integration between individual companies, which is expensive, resource heavy and requires ongoing maintenance and updating as rules, regulation and legislation changes.

As an industry solution, we launched the Origo Integration Hub, which enables participants to integrate once with the Hub and then operate with any other user. Currently, these are for key operations, such as valuations, account opening, remuneration, transfer tracking and bulk transaction history, and further developments are in hand.