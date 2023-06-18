Over 2.3 million people are discussing burnout online

Work fatigue and burnout are sadly common among the global workforce due to long hours, high pressure and life responsibilities.

Described by the World Health Organisation as the result of ‘chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed’, burnout’s symptoms include exhaustion, the feeling of being detached from work and no longer being productive.

Searches for “work life balance strategies” have increased 2719% showing employees desire to find a better work-life balance to aid against burnout.

The data team at flexible working experts, Instant Offices, have crunched the numbers to determine which cities are the most and least burnout around the globe. So where are these burnout ‘hotspots’? Let’s take a look below.

Most overworked cities in the world

Rank City 1 Madrid, Spain 2 Austin, Texas 3 Seattle, Washington 4 Lisbon, Portugal 5 Milan, Italy 6 Atlanta, Georgia 7 Brooklyn, New York 8 Dublin, Ireland 9 Salt Lake City, Utah 10 Mexico City, Mexico

Coming out as the most overworked city globally is Madrid, Spain where they have an average working week of 32 hours and a 29% increase in searches for burnout since last year. Although Spain is known for a more relaxed way of life this doesn’t translate to Madrid’s workforce.

It comes as no surprise that half of the top 10 most overworked cities globally are in the United States which is known for a poor work life balance by those fighting for the “American Dream”. Austin comes in 2nd overall and was previously called one of the most overworked places in the country while Seattle has also previously made the top 10 list in the US. In the US, 40% of workers have left their job due to burnout and it is the leading reason people leave their job, according to a recent survey.

According to a study released in May 2022, around a quarter of employees reported experiencing burnout symptoms across 15 countries and an estimated 23.3 million work days were calculated as lost last year in the UK alone due to burnout and poor mental health, resulting in a loss of £28 billion for the economy.

In a study recently conducted, it was found that those who feel burnout the most are women and workers under 30 years old. These groups could be affected more for a variety of reasons, but a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and intense geopolitical conflict are the main causes. Women feel burnout at a higher rate with the gap between men and women doubling in recent years which can mainly be attributed to gender inequalities.

In contrast, Instant Offices also looked at the cities that have better balance between work and personal lives.

Least overworked cities in the world

Rank City 1 Belfast, Northern Ireland 2 Birmingham, England 3 Cardiff, Wales 4 Liverpool, England 5 Tokyo, Japan 6 Exeter, England 7 Newcastle, England 8 London, England 9 Lyon, France 10 Glasgow, Scotland

Belfast tops the list with only 11 monthly searches for ‘Burnout’ per 100,000 people with a 44% decrease in searches for burnout symptoms yoy. Furthermore, individuals in Belfast work an average of 29 hours per week, indicating lower work-related stress and fewer hours spent on the job.

The UK have seen an overall decrease in those searching for burnout online leading us to believe that perhaps there have been changes made to reduce the stress and fatigue associated with work.

John Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at Instant Offices added: “It’s likely that burnout or poor mental health will affect everyone at some point and understanding what eases the challenge is key to maintaining a healthy mind and body. The issue goes beyond personal wellbeing and comes at a large cost to the economy. Employers must provide adequate structures within the workplace to ensure their staff are supported.”

Tips to avoid burnout

● Set boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life, and stick to them. Avoid working long hours or checking emails during off-hours.

● Take breaks: Take regular breaks throughout the day to rest your mind and recharge. Even a short walk or a few minutes of deep breathing can make a difference.

● Practice time management: Use time-management strategies, such as prioritising tasks and breaking them down into smaller, manageable pieces.

● Connect with others: Build strong connections with friends, family, and colleagues to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

● Seek support: If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to seek support from a therapist or counsellor.

● Take care of your physical health: Eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and engage in regular exercise to maintain physical health.