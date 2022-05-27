Over 3,000 business leaders, innovators, and investors to unite in the fight against climate change at Reset Connect London

Over 3,000 business leaders, innovators and investors are set to unite in the fight against climate change at the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment event, Reset Connect London.

Taking place 28th – 29th June 2022 at London’s ExCeL, Reset Connect London has been established to bridge the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government, and funding.

Part of London Climate Action Week, the event is committed to driving ‘sustainability through collaboration’, with opening keynotes from Kate Raworth, Economist and Founder of Doughnut Economics Action Lab and Tanya Steele, the CEO of WWF.

Delegates can also engage with 100+ confirmed exhibitors and listen to valuable insights from over 150 speakers through a series exciting panel discussions across different stages, delivered by senior leaders from household brands including HSBC, Mitie, Rolls-Royce, BBC, British Airways, Good Energy, National Grid and Olio.

A key highlight includes two panel sessions with founding partner of Reset Connect London, PwC, which is committed to helping business leaders implement impactful sustainability strategies.

To be moderated by Jon Williams, Global Banking & Capital Markets ESG leader and UK chair of Sustainability & Climate Change, PwC UK, the first panel discussion, ‘Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Transforming Business to Net-Zero’ will welcome a collaborative and exciting exchange between senior business leaders, including Rob King, Head of Sustainable Finance, HSBC UK and Fabiana Fedeli, CIO, Equities & Multi Asset, M&G Investments, as they discuss the importance of helping organisations finance sustainable transformation.

Featuring Faye Melly, Director at PwC, the second panel, ‘The Art of the Possible: Cutting-Edge Technology with the Potential to Drive Change Now’ will host a discussion on the innovative and advancing technologies developed to prevent climate change, with other panellists including Rachael Everard, Head of Sustainability, Rolls-Royce and Sarah Tennison, Head of Clean Growth Strategy and Impact, Innovate UK

Here, Faye plans to discuss the valuable correlation between space technology and climate change, she explained: “To many people, space is just about eye-opening rocket launches and exploring Mars. In reality, the applications of Space go much further. We need to reimagine the possible to achieve net zero at pace and scale, and one way to do that is recognising and realising the benefits of applications of space technology.’”

Duncan Reid, co-founder and CEO of Reset Connect added: “We are now on our final countdown to Reset Connect London 2022 and with an incredible line-up of exciting speakers, we know this will be an event to remember for business leaders, innovators, investors, and delegates alike.”

We are excited to be working with a host of leading businesses and brands, like PwC, HSBC, M&G Investments and Rolls Royce, and I am in no doubt that their contributions will be invaluable for inspiring other businesses on their own journeys to net-zero.”

With free visitor passes and delegate passes for the full conference available, this will be the first in-person Reset Connect London event to take place, following the success of its virtual launch in 2021.