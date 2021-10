Advisers and investors find the terms associated with sustainable investing confusing – and it is proving a real obstacle for allocating to these strategies.

Nearly half (43%) of investors say there is too much jargon and the terminology is confusing. Nearly 40% also say there is not enough accessible literature available on sustainable investment, while the language used by the investment industry in general acts as a barrier.

