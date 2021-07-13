Owl Financial builds for growth as protection sales climb

Owl Financial, The Openwork Partnership’s specialist protection advice business, is building for growth as demand for financial protection continues to expand.

More than 165 advisers have joined in the firm in the first six months of the year which saw around 25,000 households across the UK benefit from advice and increased financial protection as a result.

Owl Financial is seeing the rewards of adapting quickly to move face-to-face advice online during the COVID-19 pandemic with clients welcoming the change. This will continue to be available as lockdown restrictions ease.

Clients have seen the benefits of taking out protection during the pandemic with millions of pounds paid out to Owl Financial customers including for COVID-19 related claims.

A major focus for recruitment at the specialist business, which is licensed to recommend products from a range of providers including Aviva, Zurich, Legal & General, MetLife, LV= and Vitality, is increasing the number of female advisers.

Around 45% of advisers at Owl Financial are female, with many joining from a non-financial services background attracted by the opportunities for career progression and a work- life balance enabling them to work flexibly.

The increasing number of women working as advisers is a real benefit for clients who value working with female advisers and is reflected in the high ratings Owl advisers are achieving on VouchedFor, the UK’s number one review site for financial advisers.

Liam Richards, Director at Owl Financial comments:

“Demand for protection continues to grow as more families and households recognise the value of cover and that is driving the number of advisers joining the business.

“We are particularly pleased that more women are recognising the opportunities available in financial services and are delighted that our advisers reflect the clients they are supporting.

“That is underlined by the excellent client feedback Owl received with independent validation from Vouched For showing clients score us 4.9 out of 5 for the level of service received and we are the first Protection sales force to feature in the Vouched For awards.”