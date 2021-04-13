X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Pacific Asset Management and BlackRock collaboration creates step-change in advisory portfolios

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 13, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

  • New portfolios powered by exclusive combination of BlackRock index funds and PAM’s dynamic multi-asset strategies
  • Technologically advanced “centralised investment proposition in a box” solves key issues for adviser firms managing advisory portfolios

Pacific Asset Management (PAM) has announced the expansion of its portfolio service with the launch of five additional multi-asset model portfolios developed exclusively with global asset manager, BlackRock.  The new portfolios will be called, Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition.

PAM’s technology driven, adviser-enabled proposition bridges the gap between ‘advisory’ and ‘DFM’ model portfolios, solving many of the problems faced by firms running in-house advisory models across multiple platforms.

The ‘in-sourced’ centralised investment proposition (CIP), streamlines investment processes and reporting, and maximises infrastructure efficiency for adviser businesses, allowing advisers to remain in control of client relationships and retain ownership and oversight of their advisory model portfolios.

The CGT-efficient, 0% DFM fee portfolios provide a credible alternative to outsourcing to a traditional DFM, where bulk client transition can often take more than a year.  Advisory models provide an important part of most financial advisers CIP and PAM believes this is set to continue. PAM commits to solving the well-documented frustrations and operational complexity of advisory portfolios in less than 90 days.

For large advisers and consolidators, this 90-day commitment speeds up the process of aligning multiple books of business across different platforms into one common firm-wide CIP, significantly reducing integration time, complexity and, as result, regulatory risk.

The five risk-targeted model portfolios, managed by PAM’s multi-asset investment team, combine both ‘efficient’ and ‘dynamic’ investment engines. For the ‘efficient’ engine, working with BlackRock’s market leading index tracking capabilities, PAM has blended equity and fixed income index trackers, specific to the risk profiles of each portfolio. To complement this, the actively managed, ‘dynamic’ overlay harnesses the benefits of PAM’s unitised multi-asset fund structures to tactically tilt exposure to suit the prevailing market conditions.  The result leads to a unified, operationally and cost-efficient portfolio that combines the best of market-cap weighted passive investment styles with forward looking active managers, factor tilts and direct investments.

Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition is delivered with adviser branded materials and a range of adviser tools accessed via a web-based portal.  The portfolios are plug-and-play and available on all leading platforms.  Additional features, such as PAM’s Smart-Rebalancing technology is currently exclusively available on Embark and Hubwise. The portfolios’ ongoing charges figure (OCF) will be below 0.75%.

Matthew Lamb, CEO, Pacific Asset Management, said: “We have always said that the alpha is in the advice, and this new range chimes exactly with that belief.  We strongly feel with the right support financial advisers should retain the ability to run advisory models.  Whilst at Pacific we are hugely proud of our technology eco-system and support we can offer – our primary goal has always been to work with advisers to improve transparency, cost and consistency of client outcomes. If much of the alpha is in the advice, to remain relevant we must continue to move the asset management industry forward. Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition does exactly that.”

Joe Parkin, Head of UK Banks and Digital Distribution, BlackRock, commented: “As regulatory, operational, and administrative pressures continue to mount, the cost of managing in-house advisory portfolios has never been greater and this exciting range of model portfolios aims to take the pressure off advisers. We are excited to be collaborating with Pacific Asset Management to bring scale and institutional investment resources to advisers in the UK through a ground-breaking, tech-enabled proposition.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Pensions: the tax trap whose bite is worse than its bark
    April 12, 2021

    Pension rules are increasingly complex, with the cost of getting it wrong often punishing. JM Finn’s Atticus Kidd explains the rules around the annual allowance

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • Aviva Investors delivers on active ESG engagement commitment
    April 7, 2021

    Aviva Investors voted on 72,025 resolutions at 6,457 shareholder meetings – voting against 24% of management proposals, including 43% of pay-specific resolutions Aviva Investors undertook

  • How can financial advisers improve their customer experience across the generations?
    April 12, 2021

    While the adviser ‘experience’ has a critical role to play in the retention of your clients, it’s clear from new and enlightening research from Prudential,

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine