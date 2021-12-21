X

PageGroup appoints Angela Seymour-Jackson as new chair

Max BlackbyMax Black
December 21, 2021
in Economic News
Recruiter PageGroup has appointed Angela Seymour-Jackson to succeed David Lowden as chair when he retires on 30 April 2022.
Seymour-Jackson joined the group as a non-executive director in 2017, having previously been chief executive of the RAC. She has also held senior executive roles with Aegon UK and Aviva UK, and was senior advisor to Lloyds Banking Group (Insurance).

PageGroup said Seymour-Jackson is an experienced non-executive director and committee chair, currently serving on the boards of Trustpilot, Future and Janus Henderson, having previously been a member of the boards of GoCo, Rentokil Initial and esure.

Chief executive officer Steve Ingham said: “Angela has proven herself to be a valued member of the board as a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee and we are really pleased that she has been appointed as the new chair of PageGroup.”

