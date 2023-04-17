Pareto Financial Planning joins the growing membership of GRiD

GRiD have welcomed Pareto Financial Planning to the fold, as the latest member to join the industry body for the group risk protection sector.

Pareto is a Manchester-based financial planning firm that supports its business clients across a number of areas including employee benefits and protection insurance. It also offers individuals advice on wealth management, protection, retirement and inheritance planning.

Pareto has joined GRiD in order to keep abreast of the market and also to access support for their staff in terms of research and training. For financial planners, another significant benefit is the ability to network and gain insights from the organisations and thought leaders who are at the forefront of the industry.

Alan Makinson, Employee Benefits Consultant, Pareto Financial Planning said: “Being a member of GRiD helps us to stay up to date with developments in the group risk market and have an influence in its future, enabling us to keep up to date with current trends and legislation relating to group risk products, and help our clients make the right decisions on their cover. GRiD also provides many tools to help us support and train our employee benefits team to deliver a great customer experience.”

Paul White, Chair of GRiD said: “We know that the knowledge-share between providers, advisers, suppliers and those at the coal face is a vital part of the group protection picture, which is why we’re so pleased to have financial planners join the organisation. Pareto will also help us to take the group risk message out to smaller businesses whilst also benefiting themselves from the wide variety of support we have to offer.”