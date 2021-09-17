Lucius Cary is the Founder and Managing Director of the start-up and early stage investor Oxford Technology.

In this video Cary reflects on his career spanning six decades. Detailing how he got started as an entrepreneur in the 1970s, Cary laments how hard it was to find funding.

These early experiences proved formative for Cary as the next stage in his career revolved around the Venture Capital Report, a publication for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas to potential investors.

