Since 2012, Ben Constable Maxwell has provided Corporate Governance and ESG support to M&G’s global equity investment teams. He has played a central role in the integration of ESG at M&G and leads on Impact for the M&G Positive Impact Fund.

The world is facing a rising tide of societal challenges, from the potential chaos associated with the breakdown of our climate, to unsustainable levels of waste and pollution, to vast and growing social inequality.

Governments around the world lack the resources needed to deal with these challenges on their own. Because of this, investment capital is vital, and impact investors are playing an increasingly pivotal role in directing this capital where it is most needed.

This session will provide delegates an insight into how investors can allocate capital to make a difference, as well as generate a financial return. This will also be an opportunity for you to ask M&G Investments any questions you may have.

If you would like more information, copies of today’s slides, or have any questions for M&G Investments, please email [email protected]