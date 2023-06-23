Paul Morrish set to share his M&A expertise as part of IFA Magazine webinar

On Tuesday 4th July, IFA Magazine are set to host an in-depth discussion about the journey to selling, purchasing, or retiring from an IFA business.

The webinar, hosted by IFA Magazine’s Managing Partner, Alex Sullivan, will tackle subjects such as the current M&A market, management buy-outs and buy ins and joint ventures as well answering questions such as ‘Who really ends up paying for the firm you buy?’ and ‘How long should I be required to purchase run off cover for and is this a regulatory requirement?’

The discussion will include contributions from a number of industry experts including Paul Morrish, Board Director responsible for acquisitions and integration at Succession Holdings.

Paul developed his M&A experience leading on two major acquisitions as part of his Director role at Barclays, and subsequently as a consultant leading on business merger, demerger, acquisition and growth activity, including work for Tesco/ RBS, and also several regional in-market transactions.

Paul is highly relational, and oversees the end to end activity of every acquisition and subsequent integration for Succession – from due diligence to the commercial discussions, to the successful achievement of an acquired firm’s earn out post acquisition.

When asked what his focus for the webinar will be, Paul said: “The market for selling and buying IFAs in the UK has been consistently buoyant over many years now, but what is it that has made IFAs so attractive for buyers, and will those factors continue into the future? What is the consolidator market really all about, and why are there signs that things are already changing?”

He continued: “Market change is definitely happening so we will look at why that is and what sellers can do to still make the sorts of returns we have seen in recent years. To do this requires a knowledge of what buyers look for and how they make their money after an acquisition.

“Sharing what these things are and what it means to be a discerning seller, protecting what is key to you while also maximising returns, will be key focus areas of the talk.”

