Paypal Ventures invests £9 million into Modulr. Meanwhile, ABI calls for a fundamental overhaul of the financial advice industry as consumers shun fees.

First, the London property market in July was 52% below its average activity for that month.

Usually 9,996 properties are sold every month. In July 2002 18,000 sold

In Feb 2009 just 3,251. Initial count for last month (July) 4,837 changed hands.

[source @ONS] pic.twitter.com/JtfDhtq9zp — Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor) November 18, 2020

Business leaders ask for clarity on the UK’s lockdown expiry date.

Lack of clarity over what happens when English lockdown 'expires' on December 2nd is putting livelihoods at risk, business leaders warn. Call for government to give 7 days' notice of rule changes so employers can planhttps://t.co/spo1gO34ft — James Hurley (@jameshurley) November 18, 2020

Elsewhere Caroline Molloy struggles to keep track of how much COVID cash Deloitte is getting this year.

From PPE to Test and Trace, the government is making it v hard to keep track of all the COVID cash Deloitte is getting… especially when some of the contracts appear to be nowhere to be seen… which is why we're here! My latest story is here – #PMQs https://t.co/ECIAL291ZT pic.twitter.com/qymDFPkMiF — CarolineJMolloy (@carolinejmolloy) November 18, 2020

ABI calls for a fundamental overhaul of the financial advice industry.

ABI calls for fundamental financial advice overhaul as consumers shun feeshttps://t.co/PMHZ1U9SVr — Professional Adviser (@Profadviser) November 18, 2020

And lastly, Paypal Ventures invests £9 million into Modulr.

PayPal Ventures pumps £9 million into Modulr https://t.co/RDmBYPLaQA great investment into a great company, well done @MylesStephenson and the team — Dave “Someone you trust is one of us 👁” Birch (@dgwbirch) November 18, 2020

