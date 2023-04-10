Peek inside the most expensive homes currently available on Britain’s market

Market analysis by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, reveals that, while house prices might be cooling, it’s not nearly enough to tame the incredible asking prices for the most expensive homes currently available on the market, the most expensive of which will set you back a modest £60 million.

GetAgent analysed current property stock to find the homes that are currently listed with the highest asking price across each area of the British housing market.

The most expensive home available in Britain right now is a 5-bed 5-bath luxury apartment located at one of London’s most prestigious addresses, One Hyde Park. To purchase the leasehold for this extravagant flat, you’ll have to meet an asking price of £60m.

This makes it more than 11,000% more expensive than London’s average home, and 20,000% more than Britain’s average. It also equates to a price of £12m per bedroom.

The most expensive home in the South East is this 7-bed riverside mansion in Buckinghamshire which will set you back a cool £36.5m. For this price, you get the main home, a guest house, three ‘staff flats’, and a boat house.

This £26m 10–bed estate in Macclesfield is the most expensive home for sale in the North West, a property which is more than 12,000% more expensive than the regional average.

This 5-bed pad on the ocean’s edge in Sandbanks is the most expensive in the South West with an asking price of £15m; while the most expensive home in Yorkshire & Humber is a Grade-1 listed farmhouse near York with an asking price of £10m.

This farm, complete with Grade-2 listed farmhouse in Welham, East Midlands, costs £8.5m; and in Scotland, the most expensive home is an £8m 10-bed castle in St. Andrews.

In the West Midlands, you’ll pay £7m for this modern 8-bed home; while this handsome farmhouse in Northumberland is the North East’s most expensive digs.

Finally, in Wales, the most expensive home on the market is an 8-bedroom property on a country estate in Llanhennock for which they’re asking £4.5m.

Co-founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented: “These properties are truly remarkable. For any lovers of architecture and property in general, they’re absolutely fascinating and demonstrate what a varied housing market we have in this country.

But while they may make us ordinary folk green with envy, it won’t all be fun and games. The running costs alone are likely to make your eyes water, and, especially with the older homes, it’ll be a constant battle keeping them maintained and up to scratch.”