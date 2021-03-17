X

Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 17, 2021
Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands.

Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of Boom Cycle said, “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to start building from here.”

Boom Cycle was founded in 2011 by Hilary and Robert Rowland and now has five studios across London. They were England’s first boutique cycling chain, offering an immersive ‘party on a bike’ workout, and have cultivated a loyal customer base.

KOBOX, which was co-founded in 2015 by Joe Cohen, has studios in Chelsea, Baker Street and London Wall. KOBOX created a ‘Fight Club Meets Nightclub’ event which now boasts over 80,000 members.

The three founders of two of London’s premium fitness offerings have partnered to create United Fitness Brands.

They hope to accelerate their growth and scale both nationally and internationally.

Pembroke is a long-term investor of Boom Cycle, having first invested in April 2013.

Andrew Wolfson, CEO of Pembroke, commented,We look forward to supporting Boom Cycle, KOBOX and future brands joining the United Fitness Brand family in their next stage of growth.”

United Fitness Brands is chaired by David Lloyd, Founder of David Lloyd Leisure Clubs, and is set for immediate expansion in London, with a sixth Boom Cycle studio opening in KOBOX’s flagship studio on the King’s Road, and KOBOX opening its fourth studio within Boom Cycle’s Waterloo premises.

Both studios are set for a Q2 2021 launch.

The company is also already in advanced talks with several other homegrown fitness brands with the intention of adding them to its roster.

Rowland, said; “We’re really excited to have partnered with another of London’s leading studios, KOBOX, to launch United Fitness Brands.

He continued, “KOBOX has a strong brand and excellent sites which make it the perfect partner to combine with in this venture.

Rowland concluded, “United Fitness Brands will be on the lookout for providers to join the group that mean more than just a workout to their communities; brands that create collective effervescence and positive escapism – both of which are needed now more than ever.”

    IFA Magazine