X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Pension fund exposure to alternative assets must be built on firm foundations

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
September 27, 2021
in News
Share this story
Photo of Richard Stone
Share this story

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the AIC, shares his thoughts on the Productive Finance Working Group’s report ‘A Roadmap for Increasing Public Finance Investment’ published today.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), (pictured) comments: “We support the government’s ambition to encourage capital into long-term investments in areas vital to the reinvigoration of the UK economy. We welcome this report’s recognition that an allocation to productive finance, and other illiquid assets, can provide pension schemes with diversification and better long-term returns. Clearly, allocating funds to productive finance will require a balancing of the risks involved against expected returns, and careful management of the liquidity challenges arising.

“Investment companies already hold target asset classes such as infrastructure and development capital in a stable, tested structure that can weather difficult market conditions. The proposed Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF) may provide another route but must be built on firm foundations and not risk undermining investor confidence.

“In recent years we have seen too many failures and prolonged suspensions resulting from a mismatch between redemption terms and the liquidity of the portfolio. It is critical that these lessons are learned. Wide retail distribution of LTAFs should only be considered when they have proved themselves to be resilient through the economic cycle, in both good and bad market conditions.

“Rushing to sell an untested and highly complex product to retail investors would be a mistake not just because it could lead investors into financial difficulties if things go wrong. Any failures would undermine investors’ confidence and their willingness to engage with productive finance investments. This could threaten the worthwhile objective set by the government to encourage capital investment in these areas.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine